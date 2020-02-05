The influx of Australian internationals moving to play in the Women's Super League will be good for the national team says Matildas legend Clare Polkinghorne.

Four players have transferred to the English league and Sam Kerr triggered the moves when she signed for Chelsea from National Women's Soccer League side the Chicago Red Stars in November.

Following Kerr's announcement, Chloe Logarzo signed for Bristol City, Caitlin Foord moved to defending WSL champions Arsenal and Hayley Raso signed for Everton.

Sam Kerr moved to Chelsea in November (PA Images)

Australian stars are not only moving to the English league but also different European tournaments. Polkinghorne herself is moving to the Norweigan side Avaldsnes from Brisbane Roar with club and Matildas team mate Katrina Gorry.

Polkinghorne, who has played for Australia 121 times, has said this can only be positive for the national team.

“As footballers you’re always wanting to better yourself and challenge yourself.

“It’s good to see that players are taking up the opportunity to play in England and to challenge themselves in a different league. It’s definitely going to improve us as a national team.”