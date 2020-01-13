Manchester City manager Nick Cushing says he is 'heartbroken' to be leaving the club next month.

It was announced last week that Cushing will be joining MLS side New York City as an assistant manager.

He was at the helm of City for six years and led them to six major trophies.

He said: "I'm so close to the team. It's been such a huge part of my life, but I don't define this team."

City convincingly beat Everton this weekend with a 3-1 win at home which was Cushing's first match since announcing his departure. He will remain with club until City's home game against Arsenal on February 2.

The boss added: "It's a great opportunity, but I don't think the time ever would have been right for me to leave this team.

"I think I'd always be heartbroken. It's the right time now for some reasons, it's not the perfect time but I trust this club and the people around it.

"I won the Continental Cup on the day my daughter was born and didn't go to the birth because this team means so much to me.

"My son was born in the car in 2014 two days before we started pre-season and my wife went off with the baby. I did pre-season and went to La Manga and didn't take paternity leave. There's been a million things that have affected my life."