German goalkeeper Laura Benkarth will remain at Bayern Munich until 2022 after her contract was extended.

The 27 year-old joined the German club in 2018 and has made six appearances. Before she moved to Bayern she was at SC Freiburg since 2009, making 142 appearances.

On her signing she said: "I am very excited about the next few years and am really looking forward to it. My big goal is to win titles with Bayern. I hang in there every day, I want to keep developing and contribute my part to success.

"The training conditions at the FC Bayern campus are excellent. It is a lot of fun to work at this high, professional level."

She has six caps to her name for Germany and became European champion in 2013 and Olympic champion at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Bayern's head coach Jess Scheuer added: "We are very happy that Laura has extended her expiring contract. She is an excellent goalkeeper and has proven in many games that she is a great support for FC Bayern.

"Laura is extremely strong on the line, has excellent reflexes and plays very well on the field. It is always good for a team to know that there is someone behind who can play football."