Fran Alonso is leaving Championship side Lewes to manage Scottish Women's Premier League club Celtic.

The news emerges after it was announced last week that the women's side would be being made professional with immediate affect.

The Spaniard was at Lewes for 13 months and previously worked at Everton as Ronald Koeman's assistant and was at Southampton as Mauricio Pochettino's assistant.

He said: "When Celtic want you, you can't say no. Celtic is about passion, heart and soul, about the love of great attacking football."

Alonso is replacing Eddie Wolecki Black who left the club after leading them to successive third place finishes in the SWPL during his two years at the club.

"I know the team are very together, focused on the future and focused on improving and committed to working hard to achieve our objectives.

"I also know that Celtic has real ambition and purpose around its women's team and I wanted to be a major part of that."