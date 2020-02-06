Former US head coach Jill Ellis has called the Women's Super League one of the 'premier leagues in the world' and that it is the 'destination' for players across the globe.

She has also applauded England's men's clubs for supporting their women's sides.

"I think England very quickly has got one of the premier leagues in the world, it’s world class. It’s part of the FA recognising that to have a national team you have to have a competitive domestic league.

“The fact that Premier League clubs have been enlightened in supporting women’s football, it’s attracting a very eclectic group of players, not just domestic players, making [the WSL, the] destination. That’s tribute to the growth and quality of the league,” she told the Telegraph.

Ellis won an Olympic gold medal in 2016 and back-to-back World Cup titles with the US before stepping down from the top job last year. She has said there is a double standard within football where women have to prove themselves before they earn respect.

"When you go into coaching, you very much understand that it’s not a popularity contest, regardless of gender.

“Having said that, I do feel that women – and I’m not just talking about in coaching – typically have to prove themselves before there’s any level of respect or confidence shown. Very, very often, a guy gets fired from a job in sport and, within two weeks, he’s got another. As a woman, you get fired and you’re a pariah for a while.”

Her former team have recently booked their spot at the Tokyo Olympics this summer where they are aiming to achieve back-to-back gold medals and Ellis says that expectation is high.