Watford have announced the signing of former Tottenham and Charlton defender Renée Hector, who returns to the club after three years away.

The 24-year-old joins the side as they continue their pursuit of a place in the FA Women's Championship next season.

“It’s a really good feeling to sign for Watford,” said Hector. “I played here for 10 years so it just feels like I went on a bit of a vacation for few years and now I’ve come back home. I feel great!”

Hector began her professional career playing for the Golden Girls, making 40 first team appearances and helping her side achieve promotion to the second division in 2014.

She then signed for top tier side Tottenham Hotspur in 2016, before a brief stint at Charlton in 2019 ended after three months, with the player citing personal reasons.

“It’s a club (Watford) that’s obviously very, very close to my heart,” she said. “I’ve worn the badge for a long time. It’s a club that means a lot to me and my family. Even when I went away and was at other clubs I kept an eye on them and wished them well. It means the world to get the badge back on my chest.”

Having been part of a number of promotion winning teams, Hector is hoping to bring that experience back to her 'home' club.

She added: "I feel like I’m a bit of a promotion master. I’ve been promoted to different leagues three or four times in my senior career. I definitely feel like it’s something I can bring to the team,” she added.

“I’m used to be under such intense pressure towards the end of the season where you have to hold your nerve.”

“It’s difficult, especially when last year I was promoted with Spurs, that last five or six games are the hardest.

"You feel week by week the pressure just building and the difference between the team that gets promoted and doesn’t it the one that holds their nerve the best.”

Meanwhile, head coach Clinton Lancaster was thrilled with the signing, pointing to her attitude as something he is impressed by.

He said: “Renée has come down and been working really hard.

“Her hard work and dedication has been fantastic. She’s the kind of person and character we want at Watford, we want to continue to work with her and get her back match fit and see her in a Watford shirt before the end of the season.”