Former England footballer Sue Lopez has become the first player to publicly blame her dementia on heading the ball throughout her career.

The 74 year-old has 22 caps for England and played for her hometown, Southampton, at club level.

She has said that she wants young players to stop heading the ball so they do not contract dementia in later life. The ex-Lioness was diagnosed with her condition in 2018.

Lopez, who was awarded an MBE in 2000 for her services to women's football, also said that she suffered multiple concussions throughout her 30-year sporting career.

"I think my dementia has been caused by the heading of a football. I'm always hoping people are being more careful now, not letting young kids head the ball," she told the BBC.

Her plea comes after a study found footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from dementia.

Former West Bromwich Albion player Jeff Astle died in 2002 and the coroner found that heading footballs contributed to his death. Football legend Alan Shearer highlighted the case in a BBC documentary in 2017.

The Football Association released a statement after the study was published which read: "The study does not determine whether the cause is due to concussions suffered by the group of professional footballers, or concussion management, or heading of the football, or style of play, or the design and composition of footballs over the years, or personal lifestyle, or some other factor.