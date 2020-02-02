Former England and Arsenal player Alex Scott says it's time for Premier League sides to share facilities with their women's teams.

Manchester City are based at the Etihad campus but this is not true of all clubs within the Women's Super League.

Scott, who is currently on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, said that the majority of sides in the WSL are 'far from professional' and would benefit from the move.

Writing in her Sun column, she says: "It is about time every Premier League club brought their women’s side in-house to share the same facilities as the men. Donning the same badge as the men may be as good as it gets for some women’s teams.

"They are forced to train up to 40 miles away, play on appalling pitches and pack their own lunches.

"The word 'professional' is loosely thrown around the WSL - but scratch beneath the surface and many clubs are far from that.

"The league became professional two years ago and while this has been great for the big three of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, the lower clubs are lagging behind.

"Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester United are three massive clubs with bundles of cash who do not share their training grounds - and I think they are missing a trick.

"As well as the big three, respect to Everton, West Ham, Brighton and Birmingham who have branched out to accommodate their women’s team in the same training ground.

"How disheartening it must be for the women who wear the same shirts as their male counterparts but are denied access to the same training facilities."

Scott also said that while women's football is progressing, the game needs more financial security for players.

"We have come on leaps and bounds but there are still top players studying degrees on the side to make sure they have something to fall back on once they retire.