Former Arsenal coach Laura Harvey has been appointed as the coach for US Under-20's team.

Harvey was at Arsenal from 2008 - 2012 and then moved to the States where she was interim manager of the US Under-23 side in 2017. The 39-year-old has also managed National Women's Soccer League teams Seattle Reign FC from 2013 - 2017 and the Utah Royals.

She used to play professionally but ruptured her ACL when she was playing for Birmingham City in 2002 and so had to retire aged 22.

Harvey with Ellen White at the FA Cup final in 2011 (PA Images)

Harvery said: “I’m really excited and happy to come on board with US Soccer.

“I’m looking forward to what the immediate future holds and I’m ready to get to work with the most talented young players in the country. Getting back to coaching international football has been something I’ve been interested in and to be involved with this new generation of National Team players is going to be a great challenge and responsibility.