Former Arsenal coach Laura Harvey appointed Under 20's US Soccer coach
Former Arsenal coach Laura Harvey has been appointed as the coach for US Under-20's team.
Harvey was at Arsenal from 2008 - 2012 and then moved to the States where she was interim manager of the US Under-23 side in 2017. The 39-year-old has also managed National Women's Soccer League teams Seattle Reign FC from 2013 - 2017 and the Utah Royals.
She used to play professionally but ruptured her ACL when she was playing for Birmingham City in 2002 and so had to retire aged 22.
More from Football
Harvery said: “I’m really excited and happy to come on board with US Soccer.
“I’m looking forward to what the immediate future holds and I’m ready to get to work with the most talented young players in the country. Getting back to coaching international football has been something I’ve been interested in and to be involved with this new generation of National Team players is going to be a great challenge and responsibility.
"I have enjoyed my time in the NWSL and thanks to the league, I’m in this position, so I want to sincerely thank the Utah Royals and specifically our owner Dell Loy Hansen. I’m very grateful to the Utah Royals and the Reign FC for giving me the chance to live my dream and coach in the United States."