Former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott reveals she did work experience at Sky Sports before becoming a TV pundit and insists she is not just 'ticking a box'
Former England and Arsenal player Alex Scott has said she earned her place as a football pundit and is not on TV because she is simply 'ticking a box'.
Scott, who retired from playing in 2018, has a media degree and picked up work experience at Sky Sports before becoming a pundit.
She added that she specifically got her degree so that people couldn't say she was just there as the token woman.
Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “I retired from football and then I end up talking about football on TV and everyone says I’m only there because I’m ticking a box because I’m female.
“But that’s why I did my degree so no-one can say that I’m only there because I’m ticking a box or because I know someone there. I actually worked for it.
“I remember being at the 2015 World Cup and what no-one knew is that I was doing a media degree as well as playing professionally at Arsenal because I was already planning for life after football.
“We were just about to go out and play our first game of the World Cup against France and the night before I was sending in my dissertation to university.
Related videos
“I did so much work experience and placements that no-one knew about. I’d be leaving the training ground, quickly having lunch and then going to Sky Sports and be sitting and working.
“I’ve earned my place to be on TV. Even now I get: ‘The BBC has an agenda, they’re pushing me.’ Those people make me laugh because they’re the people that want to get there but they’re making excuses.’’