Former England and Arsenal player Alex Scott has said she earned her place as a football pundit and is not on TV because she is simply 'ticking a box'.

Scott, who retired from playing in 2018, has a media degree and picked up work experience at Sky Sports before becoming a pundit.

She added that she specifically got her degree so that people couldn't say she was just there as the token woman.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “I retired from football and then I end up talking about football on TV and everyone says I’m only there because I’m ticking a box because I’m female.

“But that’s why I did my degree so no-one can say that I’m only there because I’m ticking a box or because I know someone there. I actually worked for it.

“I remember being at the 2015 World Cup and what no-one knew is that I was doing a media degree as well as playing professionally at Arsenal because I was already planning for life after football.

“We were just about to go out and play our first game of the World Cup against France and the night before I was sending in my dissertation to university.

“I did so much work experience and placements that no-one knew about. I’d be leaving the training ground, quickly having lunch and then going to Sky Sports and be sitting and working.