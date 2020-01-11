Footballer Missy Bo Kearns signs first professional contract as she moves to Blackburn Rovers from Liverpool
Footballer Missy Bo Kearns has signed her first professional contract as she joins Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan from Liverpool.
The 18-year-old came through The Reds academy system and won a league and cup double with the academy side last season.
She played her first senior match in March against Chelsea.
Kearns said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed my first pro contract with the club I’ve loved all of my life. I’m excited to go to Blackburn and gain some valuable experience playing consistently in a first-team environment.”
She scored her first senior goal against her new club Blackburn back in November.
Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson said: “We’re delighted that Bo is continuing her long association with the club. The next stage of her development is regular first-team games and I’m sure she will make the most of her time on loan."
Meanwhile, Ellie Fletcher has rejoined the Women's Super League side after being on loan to Sheffield United. The 20-year-old is currently in rehab due to a knee injury.
The Reds are currently in a relegation battle in the WSL as they only have three points and are sitting bottom of the table.