Footballer Lisa Martinez extends loan deal at Rangers

Lisa Martinez has extended her contract at Rangers (Twitter: Rangers Women)
By Sarah Rendell
12:19pm, Tue 14 Jan 2020
French footballer Lisa Martinez has extended her loan deal at Rangers from Montpellier.

Martinez joined the club in September and has extended her contract by six months until June.

The side's manager Amy McDonald said: “Lisa is another player who we had with us for the second half of last season, so we know that she will fit back into the club with ease.

“She brings confidence, calmness and speed at the back so we are delighted that she will join us on loan until June.”

Rangers have made copious signings since they became a professional outfit towards the end of last year. Stars that have joined the club include Scotland's goalkeeper Jenna Fife and Northern Ireland's Megan Bell.