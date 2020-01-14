French footballer Lisa Martinez has extended her loan deal at Rangers from Montpellier.

Martinez joined the club in September and has extended her contract by six months until June.

The side's manager Amy McDonald said: “Lisa is another player who we had with us for the second half of last season, so we know that she will fit back into the club with ease.

“She brings confidence, calmness and speed at the back so we are delighted that she will join us on loan until June.”