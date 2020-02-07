Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen says she will give her 'everything' to seal herself a spot with Team GB at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer.

The 28 year-old is particularly determined to get her place back in the squad after she was left out of the Lioness 2019 World Cup team due to an injury.

She said: "I will be giving my everything so I am back in contention for a place in the squad.

"I understand where I am at and I have to control where I am, and I am in a fantastic place to do that.

"I know if I am fresh and ready I will be in the thoughts of the manager."

Christiansen recently moved to Women's Super League club Everton on an 18-month contract from Lyon.

The England international who has earned 31 caps for the side decided to move back to the WSL after Neville gave her some advice.

"He was very encouraging towards the move back to England. He came out to Lyon in November and spoke to the England-based players out there.

"Hopefully this will help but my priorities are giving my all in an Everton shirt and seeing where that takes me.

"I wanted to finish off the season [at Lyon] but I think for my career it was really important I came back when the opportunity arose," she added.