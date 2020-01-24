Football legend and South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk announces return from injury

By Sarah Rendell
14:31pm, Fri 24 Jan 2020
South Africa's captain Janine Van Wyk has announced she will return to football following five months out with injury.

It was announced this month that Van Wyk had to end her deal with Danish side Fortuna Hjorring due to a knee problem.

The defender said at the time she was returning to South Africa to focus on her rehab so she could not fulfil her contract with the club.

But Van Wyk has now taken to Twitter to share her return to the game. 

She said: "It's with great excitement & joy to announce that I've been cleared to fully participate in football again. 

"It's been a long 5 months of pure frustration, distress & impatience, but all I know is that I'm extremely excited to get back in full shape to perform at my best."

It is not yet known what club she will play for or when she will return to the pitch.

Van Wyk became the first South African player to sign with a National Women's Super League side in 2017 when she signed for Houston Dash.

She has played 170 times for South Africa and scored 11 goals.