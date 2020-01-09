Argentina's premier women's football league has seen the signing of its first transgender player with Mara Gomez joining Villa San Carlos.

The move will mark the first time in history a trans woman plays in an official Argentine FA tournament.

The 22-year-old said: “Football helped me change my sexuality and my personality. It was a moment of distraction. I have been treated well in every club I have ever played for.

"We all take part in the same work and I never felt excluded from any of the squads."

Gomez is joining the Primera Division A side from Argentine amateur regional league side Malvines where she was the club's top goalscorer and part of their two-time league champion title success.

Her new club are yet to win a match, losing nine games and only gaining a point from a 2-2 draw against Social Atletico Television in early December.