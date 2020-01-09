First transgender footballer joins club in Argentina's top women's league
Argentina's premier women's football league has seen the signing of its first transgender player with Mara Gomez joining Villa San Carlos.
The move will mark the first time in history a trans woman plays in an official Argentine FA tournament.
The 22-year-old said: “Football helped me change my sexuality and my personality. It was a moment of distraction. I have been treated well in every club I have ever played for.
"We all take part in the same work and I never felt excluded from any of the squads."
Gomez is joining the Primera Division A side from Argentine amateur regional league side Malvines where she was the club's top goalscorer and part of their two-time league champion title success.
Her new club are yet to win a match, losing nine games and only gaining a point from a 2-2 draw against Social Atletico Television in early December.
The sidde's next match is on February 9 against top-of-the-table Boca Juniors.