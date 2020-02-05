The FA has admitted there are not enough coaches to keep up with the grassroots demand for women's football.

The FA's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, has said the situation is a 'really challenging' one for the governing body.

She said: "As the women’s game has exploded, which it has, and we’ve seen more and more girls coming into the game, our big challenge is that we haven’t got enough people to take care of them.

“We’re finding it really challenging [to recruit coaches], certainly on the women’s side. [Partly] because we hadn’t expected the amount of influx we’ve had. The World Cup generated a vast number of girls and women coming back into the sport.”