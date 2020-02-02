Everton star Lucy Graham has said she signed for the club last summer because she wanted to be a part of the side's improvement.

The Toffees finished second from bottom in the Women's Super League last season and Graham wanted to be a player that helped them climb the table.

“In training, there are people who went through that experience and they’re like ‘Not this year. This is not happening. We’re changing for the good'.

"When I saw them down at the bottom of the table, I kind of wanted to be one of those players that was going to get them back up to where they should actually be,” she told The Telegraph.

She has impressed in an Everton shirt - scoring the winner for her side when they played the Merseyside derby at Anfield in November, beating Liverpool 1-0.

The rematch between the rivals will be played at Goodison Park later this month and Graham will reflect on the experience at Anfield to prepare her to play at Everton's home of football.

“It’s funny to think back because a lot of us had never been in that situation before. When I was feeling nervous or anxious or excited, I didn’t know what was right or wrong. Should I be feeling this? Is it going to get in the way?