Everton's Danielle Turner calls out Gary Lineker for ignoring women's football in Merseyside derby reference
Everton player Danielle Turner has called out former football star Gary Lineker for not including women in his football commentary.
The pundit was talking about the men's Merseyside derby that took place yesterday when he said: "If you're a teenage Liverpool supporter you have never seen your team lose at home to Everton." Liverpool's men won at Anfield 1-0 against their rivals to keep their home winning streak going.
Turner pointed out though that Everton women beat Liverpool at Anfield in November.
She tweeted: "Hey @GaryLineker , please can you get your facts right? 17th November 2019 - check the women’s results"
More from Football
- Women's FA Cup draw: Manchester United host Manchester City in mouth-watering derby while WSL leaders Arsenal travel to West Ham in fourth round
- Northern Ireland star Megan Bell signs for Rangers on first professional contract
- Chelsea's new signing Sam Kerr on 'that' challenge against Reading and how Bethany England is a 'quality player'
Lineker responded to the tweet with three emoji's, two laughing faces and a thumbs up.
Last November was the first women's Merseyside derby to be held at Anfield and the Toffees won 1-0 as 23,500 fans watched the historic match on Women's Football weekend.