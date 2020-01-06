Everton player Danielle Turner has called out former football star Gary Lineker for not including women in his football commentary.

The pundit was talking about the men's Merseyside derby that took place yesterday when he said: "If you're a teenage Liverpool supporter you have never seen your team lose at home to Everton." Liverpool's men won at Anfield 1-0 against their rivals to keep their home winning streak going.

Turner pointed out though that Everton women beat Liverpool at Anfield in November.

She tweeted: "Hey @GaryLineker , please can you get your facts right? 17th November 2019 - check the women’s results"

Lineker responded to the tweet with three emoji's, two laughing faces and a thumbs up.