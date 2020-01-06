Everton's Danielle Turner calls out Gary Lineker for ignoring women's football in Merseyside derby reference

Lineker was talking about the Merseyside derby yesterday (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
17:26pm, Mon 06 Jan 2020
Everton player Danielle Turner has called out former football star Gary Lineker for not including women in his football commentary.

The pundit was talking about the men's Merseyside derby that took place yesterday when he said: "If you're a teenage Liverpool supporter you have never seen your team lose at home to Everton." Liverpool's men won at Anfield 1-0 against their rivals to keep their home winning streak going.

Turner pointed out though that Everton women beat Liverpool at Anfield in November. 

She tweeted: "Hey @GaryLineker , please can you get your facts right? 17th November 2019 - check the women’s results"

Lineker responded to the tweet with three emoji's, two laughing faces and a thumbs up.

Last November was the first women's Merseyside derby to be held at Anfield and the Toffees won 1-0 as 23,500 fans watched the historic match on Women's Football weekend.