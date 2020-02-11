Everton women have confirmed that the first match at their new home at Walton Hall Park will be against Manchester United on February 23.

The game against Casey Stoney's side will kick off at 12:30 in front of a reduced capacity capped at 1,500 while work continues in order to increase the capacity for future fixtures.

Willie Kirk's Blues have won six of their 12 games so far this season beating Bristol City, Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Reading, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the process.

Before their Manchester united clash, the Blues will travel to North London to face Tottenham at The Hive Stadium on Wednesday night.

Manchester United's visit is set to be an epic showdown to mark the new stadium as the teams are currently only separated by one place with Man United sitting fourth on 19 points and the Blues just one point adrift.