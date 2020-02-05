Goodison Park's Main Stand will be open to supporters this weekend when the stadium plays host to its first ever Merseyside derby in the WSL.

Everton will take on Liverpool on Sunday at the men's ground, which has a maximum capacity of just under 40,000.

And the Toffees have now been forced to open the Main Stand due to 'high ticket demand'.

A section named 'The Family Enclosure' has already sold out its allocation, while limited tickets remain available for those who wish to sit in either the Lower Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End or Sir Philip Carter Park Stand.

Everton beat Liverpool 1-0 back in November in front of 23,500 people at Anfield, a record crowd for a Merseyside derby.

However, this time around Willie Kirk's side head into the fierce clash for bragging rights having lost four of their previous five games.

Meanwhile, Vicky Jepson's Liverpool won their last match - their first Women's Super League victory of the season - against Bristol City.