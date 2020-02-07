Everton men's manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the women's team will beat Liverpool this weekend in the Merseyside derby.

The match will be held at Everton's home of football Goodison Park for the first time, with around 20,000 fans expected to turn up to support them.

And Ancelotti, who went to watch the women train this week, believes they can beat the Reds on Sunday.

He said: "It's fantastic to support them, it will be a fantastic game this weekend at Goodison Park. I went to see them train this week, they are fit and so I think with the support of our fans they will beat Liverpool."

The last Merseyside derby was held at Anfield where Everton beat The Reds 1-0 in November.

Ahead of this weekend's game, the Toffees have had to open ticketing for their main stand due to the demand for tickets.

Everton vs Liverpool will kick off at 2pm on Sunday and can be watched live on the FA Player app.