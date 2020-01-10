Everton's women are set to make history next month by playing their first ever game at Goodison Park, the home of the men's side, and their opponents will be Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

This will not be the first time the two sides have played at a men's first team stadium. In November, the Toffees won 1-0 against the Reds at Anfield in front of 23,000 fans.

Everton are currently fifth in the WSL and are level with newly-promoted side Manchester United but with a game in hand. Liverpool are currently holding up the table without a win in the league.

Everton manager Willie Kirk said: "We’re delighted we have the opportunity to play at Goodison Park.

"Big games like Merseyside derbies are the ones you want to be involved in as a player and manager and we have the opportunity to play this historic fixture on the biggest stage.

"Everton is a club renowned for its great support and that was on show when we went to Anfield earlier this season. Now the reverse fixture is at Goodison, we have a chance to introduce our women’s team to even more Blues."