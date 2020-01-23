Eniola Aluko has thanked Chelsea and England 'legend' John Terry for his help after she was appointed sporting director for Aston Villa women.

Aluko, 32, who played for Chelsea, England and most recently Juventus, mentioned Terry, who is assistant coach at Villa for the men's team, as she shared the news of her new appointment.

She told her followers on Twitter: "A special thanks to Christian Purslow [Villa CEO], corporate affairs director Paul Tyrell and assistant coach, the legend John Terry."

She said: "I'll be helping to create a successful club in Aston Villa Women and obviously I'm back home in Birmingham where it all started for me. I'm excited for this next step.'