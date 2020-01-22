Eniola Aluko joins Aston Villa as club's first Sporting Director for women's football
Former Chelsea and England star Eniola Aluko has been appointed as Aston Villa's first Sporting Director for women's football.
The 32 year-old striker, who also played for Birmingham City and finally Juventus, recently announced her retirement after a stellar career in which she gained 102 caps for her country and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.
She said: "I’m very excited to transition into a sporting director role. I feel it’s something that I’m ready for at this point in my career. I’ve always been passionate about the women’s game, its development and setting cultures that drive excellence.
"I’ll be helping to create a successful club in Aston Villa Women, and obviously I’m back home in Birmingham where it all started for me. I’m excited for this next step."
Villa women currently sit top in the FA Championship, three points clear of Sheffield United.
Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: "Eniola enjoyed a fabulous playing career and took her first steps in the game in this city, the city where she grew up.
"She is an inspiration and inspiring role model to young girls and women in Birmingham and will help Aston Villa to be an exemplar of women’s and girl’s football in the region."