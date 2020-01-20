England's SheBelieves Cup matches will be shown live on the BBC along with the Women's FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Fans will also be able to watch fourth round, fifth round and quarter-final matches in the FA Cup on the BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer as part of an agreement with the Football Association.

Man United and Man City clash in the fourth round on Sunday at 1pm, the first time the two sides have met in the competition.

Meanwhile, Phil Neville's Lionesses kick off their defence of the SheBelieves Cup on March 5 against world champions USA.

England have struggled for form since exiting the World Cup last summer as pressure continues to build on Neville.

England's SheBelieves Cup fixtures

Thursday, 5 March - USA v England (BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, 23:45 GMT)

Sunday, 8 March - Japan v England (BBC Four & BBC iPlayer, 19:00 GMT)