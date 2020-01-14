Women's Super League club Reading have extended midfielder Fara Williams' contract until 2021.

The 35 year-old signed in 2017 from Arsenal and made her debut against Sunderland in September during the same year.

She was the Royals' top goalscorer last year and still holds the No 1 spot for this season, alongside team-mate Lisa-Marie Utland with six goals in the league so far.

Fara also has 172 caps to her name for England and is the most capped player in history.

Reading currently sit in fourth in the WSL, with Tottenham sitting one point behind. They will face Williams' former club Everton on January 19 at the Halton Stadium.