England midfielder Keira Walsh says the Lionesses are 'relishing' the prospect of playing the US in their defence of the SheBelieves Cup.

Phil Neville's side won the Cup last year and will play the US, Japan and Spain in March to defend the title.

The last time England and the US met was in the semi-final at the World Cup where the Lionesses lost 2-1.

Walsh said: "When we played them in the World Cup it didn't go the way we wanted and that was tough to take, but the girls always relish the chance to play USA.

"We all want to put things right when we play them but ultimately it is about us having the confidence to take them on again.

"Spain play good football, they like to get the ball down and keep it and are a very good team, so from a personal perspective you don't like playing against teams like that.

"It's nice to have another European team at the competition this time because it's a chance to get familiar ahead of Euro 2021."

England manager Neville is also in charge of Team GB for the Tokyo Olympics this summer and Walsh has said the competitiveness for a spot on the team is a 'good thing'.

"Obviously, there'll be competition for places because there's only 18 that can go but I've always believed that competitiveness in the squad is a good thing.