England and Everton star Izzy Christiansen has urged more people to get involved in coaching the women's game.

It emerged this week that the Football Association are 'really struggling' to keep up with the demand for coaches at grassroot level.

Christiansen said: "It's really important for the growth of the game that we have as many high-quality coaches as possible coaching our females over the age of 16 because it's such a crucial age in terms of development physically, mentally - in every aspect of the game.

"It's integral and any initiatives formed to enhance the coaches into the game is really important," she told Sky Sports.

The forward recently signed for Women's Super League side Everton from French club Lyon in December and could make her first appearance for the side in the Merseyside derby this weekend.