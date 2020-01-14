England football manager Phil Neville wants the Lionesses to 'replicate' last year's success in the She Believes Cup.

The women will be looking to defend their title at the invitational tournament in March against Japan, Spain and world champions, the USA.

He said: "We are excited to take part as it is always such an exceptional competition, hosting some of the best teams in the world.

"The high tempo and intensity of the competition provides a great test for our squad with matches taking place every few days. We were delighted to lift the trophy for the first time last year, and it is an achievement we hope to replicate this time around."

The Lionesses will feature in the event for their fifth consecutive year while Spain, who are ranked 13th in the world are set to make their debut.