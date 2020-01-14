England football captain Steph Houghton has been honoured with an award she says shows 'the growth of the women's game'.

Houghton has won the North East Football Writers’ Association Personality of the Year. The accolade was won by Newcastle football legend Alan Shearer last year.

The award is in recognition of Houghton's contribution to women's football over the past year and for her charitable work.

The Manchester City player has campaigned to end period poverty and has raised awareness for motor neurone disease with her husband Stephen Darby's foundation.

Darby was diagnosed with MND in 2018 and the couple have raised thousands for research ever since.

Houghton said: "It is a huge honour to win such a prestigious award. There have been so many legends from the North East who I look up to who have previously won this award.

"It is testament to the growth + strength of the women’s game that a female has been acknowledged. The North East is hugely represented in the @England team and I hope it helps inspire more young girls and boys to chase their dreams. I’m so proud to come from the North East! Thank you to my family always for your support!"