Women's Super League club Manchester City have announced the extension of England captain Steph Houghton's contract which will keep her at the club until 2022.

Houghton, 31, has made 160 appearances for the top of the league club since making her move from Arsenal in 2014.

She has led Nick Cushing's side to three Continental Cups, two FA Cups, a league title in 2016 and successive Women's Championships League semi-finals.

The defender said: "I’m really delighted. I’ve been here for six years and I’ve been made to feel at home – this is my club and I’ve enjoyed so many amazing memories here so far, winning trophies and with the players I’ve played with and manager I’ve worked under.

"I’ve seen the club from the beginning – back when we only had five professional players – and I’ve seen the club grow to be the best club in England and if not Europe.

"I came here with the intention of winning trophies, bettering myself as an individual and a player, playing for a team who plays good football and could be the best in England. I believe this club can go as far as it wants to go."

Houghton's existing contract was set to expire at the end of the 2020 season.

She has earned 117 caps for England and was made captain in 2014.

"Both on and off the pitch, the club has developed me as a player and a person, having the people we have around us, the unbelievable facilities and stadium. It’s a special place for me and my family live in Manchester now. It was a pretty easy decision!

"My only thought was to have my future here for the next few years and I’m really happy," she continued.