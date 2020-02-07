England and Manchester United goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain has given birth to a baby girl.

Chamberlain, 36, announced she was pregnant with her first child in July last year, with her husband and former media assistant at the FA Leigh Moore.

She has earned 50 caps for England and made 18 appearances for Manchester United since she signed in 2018.

Chamberlain announced the news on social media and fellow football stars have congratulated the pair.

England captain Steph Houghton wrote: "Beautiful, what a cutie! can’t wait to see yous!" And Lioness Carly Telford wrote: "Omg how cute!!! Congrats to you both."