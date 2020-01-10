England and Chelsea footballer Fran Kirby has announced that she will be taking a 'step back' from social media in order to recover from an illness.

The 26-year-old hasn't been featuring in Chelsea's title race in the Women's Super League for the past six weeks.

On social media she wrote: "I will be taking a step break from social media as I try and allow myself the best possible chance to recover properly from this illness and get back to the pitch ASAP.

"I haven't had much to smile about the last 6 weeks, and haven't had much energy to even get off the sofa and go make myself some food.

"Those around me have seen me at my most vulnerable."

Since Kirby signed for Chelsea in 2015 she has made 50 appearances. She represented her national side in last year's World Cup in France and has earned herself 45 caps.

She continued: "The virus has really hit me hard, you haven't heard much from me on social as I haven't felt like I've wanted to post things about myself in a positive light."