Ellie Leek signs for Championship side Lewes FC
12:21pm, Tue 14 Jan 2020
Footballer Ellie Leek has signed for Championship club Lewes FC.
The Welsh youth international was most recently playing at fellow Championship club Charlton Athletic and has previously played for French side Le Havre.
The 24-year-old said: "I've heard great things about the Dripping Pan and I'm really excited to experience the fans and the atmosphere that everybody speaks so highly about at Lewes."
This signing comes after a string of new deals across the Championship and Women's Super League.
Bristol City's Ella Rutherford has signed a loan deal with Leicester City while Crystal Palace's Aoife Hurley has extended her contract at the club.