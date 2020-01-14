Footballer Ellie Leek has signed for Championship club Lewes FC.

The Welsh youth international was most recently playing at fellow Championship club Charlton Athletic and has previously played for French side Le Havre.

The 24-year-old said: "I've heard great things about the Dripping Pan and I'm really excited to experience the fans and the atmosphere that everybody speaks so highly about at Lewes."

This signing comes after a string of new deals across the Championship and Women's Super League.