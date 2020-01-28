Departing Manchester City manager Nick Cushing has said that he's surprised by the lack of support for women's sides from Premier League clubs.

The boss is heading to MLS team New York City after City's Women's Super League match this weekend against Arsenal.

Cushing said City found it 'easy' to integrate the men's and women's sides and he doesn't understand why other club's don't do the same.

"It does surprise me because we have found it so easy. It comes from the top. All of the ­senior leadership team support and believe in our women’s team. I could say they loan us their expertise, but they don’t – we are all part of the same club.

“If you walk into the kit room here, you will see an under-18's boy, an under-23's boy and a women’s first-team player. For us here, it’s been pretty simple. The food is out upstairs, so the girls go up there and eat. It is a complete integration, but we have benefited from that. The boys have benefited from that.

“Sometimes, I think what teams must have done is bring players in to their first-team building, hold the shirt up and then put them in a car and drive them 40 miles to where they’ve got to train and play.

"Jill Scott used to say to me: ‘What? We don’t have to wash our own kit?’ Well, no, because we have got a laundry department that washes the boys’ kit. Why [would it be any different]?” he told The Telegraph.

The ethos at City has revolutionised women's football at the club. While in charge for the past six years Cushing has won six major titles and developed star players such as England captain Steph Houghton.