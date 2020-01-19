Crystal Palace have announced the signings of Siobhan Wilson and Amber Gaylor for their 2020 FA Championship campaign.

Wilson is set to bring experience after playing for Malaga since 2018. The defender was part of the squad which achieved promotion into the top flight of Spanish women's football in the same year.

Striker Gaylor has come from league rivals London City Lionesses. She is set to feature in the squad against her former club next month.

Crystal Palace manager Dean Davenport said: "I'm excited to be able to announce two new additions to the squad. Both have fitted in straight away and the team have really gelled. We expect good thing to come this half of the season."

Palace currently sit in seventh in the table joint with Coventry United. The side will face Sheffield United away on February 2.