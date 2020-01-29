The Chinese football team have been quarantined due to the coronavirus after arriving in Australia for the Olympic qualifiers.

The first outbreak of the virus in the state was confirmed on Wednesday.

The team arrived in Brisbane for the qualifying matches and have been told to remain in their hotel until February 5.

Dr Jeanette Young has confirmed none of the players have shown any symptoms.

The Tokyo Olympic qualifiers were moved to Sydney from Nanjing in China because of the virus.

Football Federation Australia said: "The safety of all players, officials and fans is of paramount importance to Football Federation Australia and the Asian Football Confederation, and we are confident we will host a successful tournament here in Sydney."

The matches were due to start on February 3, but ticket sales have been halted while the quarantine takes place.