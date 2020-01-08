Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will miss her team's Women's Super League games against West Ham and Manchester United in order to help Australia qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

The 26-year-old made her debut for Emma Hayes' side last weekend in the Blues' 3-1 win over Reading.

And Kerr will be eligible to play in Chelsea' next two games against Bristol City and title rivals Arsenal before jetting off to join up with her national squad.

The Matildas will play three games over a seven day period against China, Chinese Taipei and Thailand as they bid to finish in the top two in their group and advance to the next stage of Olympic qualifying.

Kerr will then return in time for her club's midweek game against Birmingham on February 12.