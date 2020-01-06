Chelsea's new signing Sam Kerr was given a warm welcome to the Women's Super League with a crunching tackle from Reading's keeper Grace Moloney.

Moloney was shown a red card for the challenge on the Australian international in a match The Blues won 3-1.

But Kerr was unfazed afterwards, saying it comes with the territory: "There has been a few of them in training so I was ready for it. It’s a contact sport, I got one for the team so it’s all good."

The 26-year-old got an assist in the game as she linked up with Chelsea's star striker Bethany England to put the London side in the lead.

She added: "It was good to get out here and see the quality and it was good to link up with Beth, she’s a quality player.

"I feel like we have connected really quickly and hopefully she can keep scoring because we need her."

Beth England on her way to score another goal to add to her tally this season (PA Images)

Kerr's signing was announced in November and fans have been eagerly awaiting her arrival.

The player, who has 83 caps for Australia, said: "It’s been great, the squad is quality, everyone has been really welcoming and I feel like I have settled in well, it’s just getting to know each other better now and I’ve been enjoying it.

"All the training sessions have been quality and they have managed me really well so I’m excited for next week. Emma Hayes is obviously a great coach but the girls have been quality, they are all so good.