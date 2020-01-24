Chelsea'a new star striker Sam Kerr has said she was 'nervous' to join the Women's Super League.

Kerr signed with The Blues in November from National Women's Soccer League side the Chicago Red Stars.

The forward has already scored for her new club in Chelsea's stunning 4-1 victory over defending champions Arsenal last weekend.

She said: "I was nervous about coming. It's a big move - cold weather, being further away from home, a longer season, all those types of things.

"But I feel like I've been welcomed in by the team and the club and I feel really comfortable here. I can see myself really enjoying and loving living in London," she told the BBC.

Kerr has played three times for Chelsea (PA Images)

Kerr had numerous offers from clubs after letting it be known she was interested in moving to Europe from the American league.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was the key to her move to London, she says.

"She didn't bother me or nag me, it was just more talking about football and what's important to us.

"She talked about her family, I talked about my family - the things important to us. That's where we connected - off the pitch we both had the same values. We talked a fair bit and it's important before you make a big decision.

"A lot of things had to fall into place for me to be here and they all kind of did and I knew it was the time.

"I did a lot of research on Chelsea, I watched the girls, I did a bit of research on the league and I honestly thought they were the team that was the best fit for me.

"Football is the most important thing to me but at the end of the day, I want to be working with good people."

Kerr has auctioned off boots and a shirt for the bushfire crisis (PA Images)

Away from football, the Australian international is among a host of stars who have donated to the bushfire crisis. Kerr has auctioned off a shirt and some boots for the victims of the tragedy and has said she will continue to raise awareness for the climate change disaster.

"I think something's got to change. The amount of people that have died and animal lives and habitats that have been lost, it's either now or never for us. We have to change something before it's too late.