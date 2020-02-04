Chelsea and Scotland star Erin Cuthbert has said while her focus is with her club, she is in talks with Phil Neville about the Tokyo Olympics.

Cuthbert returned from injury this season and impressed at the weekend as she stepped in for the absent Sam Kerr in Chelsea's incredible 8-0 win over West Ham in the Women's Super League.

Chants of 'Are you watching, Phil Neville?' rang around the Blues' Kingsmeadow as the 21-year-old scored Emma Hayes' side's fourth of the afternoon.

In the aftermath of the game, she said: "It was nice to score that goal, it's relief more than anything to see it go into the back of net. I was playing in Sam Kerr's place so I've got to fill her boots and keep them warm for her coming back.

"After my injury in the summer, it took me a while getting over it and in terms of getting over the World Cup, it took a bigger toll on me than I thought it would.

"It's about getting myself up and getting my recovery and everything off the pitch right because I think that's where I fell down a little. I have a big year this year. I know what's ahead of me. There's the national team, Team GB and I am focusing on that, but at the end of the day, Chelsea is my priority.

"I'm in dialogue with Phil Neville in terms of how my performances are going and what I can do better because I want to improve. I'm willing to learn, I'm willing to do whatever it takes. I've got that mindset in me every day so hopefully I can take it up another level."