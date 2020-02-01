Chelsea forward Beth England has been named the Women's Super League Player of the Month for January.

The 25 year-old scored four times in three league games for the Blues as victories over Reading, Bristol City and Arsenal helped maintain their unbeaten record in the WSL so far this season.

England's manager Emma Hayes also picked up the WSL's Manager of the Month award.

Speaking about the award, the Chelsea boss said: "A big shout out to my backroom staff for the contributions they make on a daily basis. The team’s performances have gone to a higher level and that is not just down the players but the people behind the scenes.

"Also a big shout to the fans, who are growing in numbers at home and away and becoming louder every game and really driving us forward. This is an award for everyone, not just me as an individual."

Hayes also spoke about England, who has now scored ten goals in the WSL this season.

"Beth’s willingness to do absolutely anything for the team, both in and out of possession, makes her a stand-out team player," she added.

"She has probably been the most improved player in the country over the past two years and fully deserves the recognition she is getting both at club and international level.