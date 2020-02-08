Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes wants to see what her team are 'truly capable of' ahead of their Women's Super League clash against Manchester United tomorrow.

The Blues remain unbeaten in all competitions this season but Hayes is now focusing on her team to raise their performance against Casey Stoney's Red Devils.

She said: "It’s important to just focus on the process, not the outcome and the challenge for the players is can we consistently sustain the levels whilst raising the bar. The challenge to the squad is that I want to see it – I want to see what our next level is against United and I want to see what we are truly capable of.

"Our team, our squad and our goals are all aligned and it is so important at this stage of the season that everybody in our group is collectively pushing, because these are the games that will make the difference about where we are going to finish in the league."

Chelsea currently sit in second, one point behind Manchester City, and United are more than ten points off third place Arsenal.

"I respect Manchester United and Casey Stoney, she’s done an incredible job with that young group and we are going to have to be at our very best and the best has to be better than we have shown at any other point this season if we are to win the game.

"We’re playing a Manchester United team that are brilliant defensively. They don’t commit a lot of numbers forward because their defensive organisation is so strong and they are the toughest team for us to break down so far this season, so we really have to work for a goal against them," she added.