Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said she sees herself as the 'female Brian Clough' after her side advanced to the final of the League Cup.

The Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 thanks to a 71st minute strike from Maren Mjelde.

And now they will face Arsenal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on Saturday, February 29, the place where Clough made his name with two European Cup triumphs.

"I'm a huge fan of Brian Clough. I might be his female equivalent but I'm quite happy with that," said Hayes.

"I love Brian Clough. I grew up in a household that loved him. To go to his home as a manager will be a really special moment for me."

Chelsea are currently unbeaten so far in this season's Women's Super League and will be hoping to have picked up multiple trophies come May.

But they will have to beat last year's runners-up Arsenal if they are to lift the League Cup, a trophy Chelsea have not lifted since 2015.

"I want to win. Winning breeds more winning, that's what I've learnt. Getting on a roll is important," added Hayes.

"There's a hunger in our group that wasn't there last year. There's a stronger mentality.