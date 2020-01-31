Chelsea boss Emma Hayes hopes her side will improve on their semi-final win over Manchester United when they take on West Ham on Sunday.

The Blues are set to resume their Women's Super League title challenge which saw them dismantle rivals Arsenal 4-1 at Meadow Park last time out.

And while since then the west London outfit booked their place in the League Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Man United, Hayes was not pleased with the performance.

She said: " I thought we were terrible, one of the worst performances I’ve seen this season, but it was winning football. We took the one good opportunity we had in the game.

"When you change teams, you lose momentum somewhere because relationships have to re-form. Players when they came in came over to me and said: "I was awful tonight. We came through it in a very difficult place - I’m proud of the players for that."

Chelsea had to come from behind against West Ham earlier this campaign as they fought back to claim a 3-1 win at Rush Green.

And last season the Hammers held Hayes' side to a 1-1 draw at Kingsmeadow, a result which means the Blues boss is well aware of how they can be hurt by Matt Beard's team.

"Recovery is key for the players as it is the third game in a week," she added. "The league is something we are chasing so we need to get everyone fresh and hope for one or two knocks to recover in time.