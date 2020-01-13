Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrated her 200th game with the club on Sunday in their 6-1 victory over Bristol City.

Hayes joined the club in 2012 and has led the team to the FA Cup final and to becoming the champions of the Women's Super League in 2018. She was also manager to oversee the side turning professional in 2015.

Hayes took to Twitter to celebrate the news. Alongside a picture of her daughter with defender Millie Bright she wrote: "Thank you for the 200th. These players, you fans, this club. There is nowhere I’d rather be. My [heart] is forever blue."

The club also celebrated the occasion by presenting Hayes with a trophy. They tweeted: "Marking her 200th game in charge the only way she knows how... With a WIN!"

Hayes' tenure at the club puts her in a league of her own in the WSL.

Nick Cushing, the departing manager of Manchester City, has been in charge of his club since 2012 and has been the boss for 169 games. He has won six major trophies in that time.

Liverpool's manager Vicky Jepson was appointed to the club in October 2018 and has 27 matches to her name.

Manchester United's Casey Stoney took over the side in June 2018 and led the team to promotion from the Championship to the WSL last season. Stoney has been in charge for 44 matches.

Defending WSL champions Arsenal have had Joe Montemurro as manager since 2017. The side won the WSL last year and Montemurro has been the boss for 54 games.