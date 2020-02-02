Chelsea join in the Super Bowl razzmatazz by mocking up pictures of their stars in American football kit

Bright ready for action against West Ham (Twitter: Chelsea Women)
By Sarah Rendell
@rendellx
13:55pm, Sun 02 Feb 2020
Chelsea have embraced Super Bowl fever by posing their players in American football gear.

The club released the images ahead of their clash with West Ham on Super Bowl Sunday.

Erin Cuthbert sporting an American football kit (Twitter: Chelsea Women)

The Kansas City chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight in the biggest event in the American fooball calendar.

Stars such as Lioness Millie Bright, Drew Spence and Scotland's Erin Cuthbert are featured on the mock-up images.

Drew Spence ready for West Ham action this afternoon (Twitter: Chelsea Women)

Chelsea tweeted: "When matchday meets Super Bowl"

Chelsea vs West Ham kicks off at 2pm this afternoon.