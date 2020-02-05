Chelsea striker Sam Kerr believes she could miss at least one of Australia's upcoming Olympic qualifiers due to a quadricep injury.

The 26 year-old, who officially joined Emma Hayes's side in January and has already scored for her new club, is missing the Blues' trip to Manchester United at the weekend because she is on international duty.

However, due to a slight knock to her quadricep, Kerr is not confident of being able to fulfil all three Tokyo 2020 qualifiers which come within a five-day period.

She said: "I'm not going to be taking any risks. It's day to day, really.

"I've got the best medical staff I could probably have working with me and it feels really good today, but I've got a fair bit to get through until Friday.

"I’d be lying if I said I’d probably play all three (games), but I don’t think many players will play all three this week.

"I just want to get it right and make sure the team has everyone on the field that’s fit and ready to go and that they’re not really carrying anyone."

Austalia take on Chinese Taipei on Friday, Thailand on Monday and then finish off against China on Wednesday.