The London Football Awards have revealed their nominations for their 2019/20 Awards and all five spots for Woman's Player of the Year are occupied by Chelsea and Arsenal players.

Gunners striker Vivianne Miedema, who won the prestigious award last year, is again among the nominees along with team-mate and England star Beth Mead.

Miedema has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 13 Women's Super League starts so far this season, while Mead has contributed three goals and three assists.

The remaining three spots are filled by Chelsea players Beth England, Erin Cuthbert and Magdalena Eriksson, who have all contributed to their team's unbeaten run in the WSL.

England's prolific scoring has seen her amass 12 goals and three assists for Emma Hayes' side.

Meanwhile, Hayes is the only female nominee in the Manager of the Year category, with Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro also in the running.

The awards celebrate the best of London football in the 2019/20 season across both the men's and women's game.

They incorporate nominations from the nine London clubs - AFC Wimbledon, Arsenal, Brentford, Charlton Athletic, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leyton Orient and Millwall.

The full list of awards and nominees are: