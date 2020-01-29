Championship side Crystal Palace could suffer heavy financial losses after their FA Cup fourth round match against Southampton was postponed.

The match was abandoned in the 78th minute with Palace 3-0 up as the pitch was waterlogged.

On Monday, the FA announced Palace need to replay the fixture this Sunday, forcing them to move their league match against Sheffield United.

The club could now be hit financially after already having to cancel non-refundable hotel rooms in Sheffield.

The side also shares their home ground with Bromley, meaning if they cannot arrange the match at home then they will have to pay for coach travel to Southampton.

A club source told The Telegraph: “I managed to get the [hotel] meal deal costs back, but not the rooms. However, that could have also been the case had we gone to Sheffield and [had] that match called off in the morning.